Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of carnation, lavender, mango, lychee, pineapple, apple, pear, peach, citrus fruit peel, ginger, saffron, honey, candied fruits, cinnamon and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and mango.

12 months in barrique, 9 months in steel tanks.


