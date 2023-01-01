|
Maremma Toscana Rosato Rosamundi 2022
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, pomegranate, peach and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Broiled fish, Stewed fish and white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| May 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| June 2023
| --