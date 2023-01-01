|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2020
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of white rose, chamomile, hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pear, lemon and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2023