Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of white rose, chamomile, hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pear, lemon and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


