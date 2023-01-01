|
Molise Aglianico Passo alle Tremiti 2019
(Molise)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, carob. tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
9 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --