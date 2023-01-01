Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of prune, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tamarind, carob, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of prune, blackberry and black cherry.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.


