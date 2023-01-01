|
Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2020
Valpolicella Ripasso (Veneto)
|
Corvina (65%), Rondinella (25%), Molinara (5%), Negrara (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, tamarind, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
12 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2023