Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pineapple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear, plum, honey and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.


