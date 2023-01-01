|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pineapple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear, plum, honey and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --