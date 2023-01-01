Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, tamarind, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, prune and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, tamarind, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, prune and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, prune and blackberry.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

