Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and violet followed by aromas of lily, plum. blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

Part ages in cask and part in steel tanks for about 8 months. 12 months in bottle.


