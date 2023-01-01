|
Montefalco Rosso 2020
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Sangiovese (70%), Sagrantino (15%), Montepulciano (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, juniper and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 6 months in steel and cement tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧
| Issue 45, October 2006
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2014
| ✧✧✧✭
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2015
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2023
| --