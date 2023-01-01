|
Grechello 2022
(Calabria)
|
Greco Bianco
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, green apple and banana followed by aromas of broom, peach and pineapple.
Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and banana.
Produced in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|September 2023