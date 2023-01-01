Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, green apple and banana followed by aromas of broom, peach and pineapple. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, green apple and banana followed by aromas of broom, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors. Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and banana.

Produced in steel tanks. Produced in steel tanks.

