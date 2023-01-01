Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of broom, tangerine, pineapple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


