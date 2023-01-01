|
Costa Viola Armacia 2021
(Calabria)
|
Prunesta, Malvasia Nera, Nerello, Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, cyclamen, pomegranate, raspberry, blueberry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2023