Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citrus fruits and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


