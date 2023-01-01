Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of banana, pear and acacia followed by aromas of broom, green apple, peach and tangerine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pear and green apple.

Aged in steel tanks.


