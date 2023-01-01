|
Costa Viola 2022
(Calabria)
Greco Bianco, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of banana, pear and acacia followed by aromas of broom, green apple, peach and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, pear and green apple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|September 2023