Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of acacia, broom, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of acacia, broom, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

