Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of medlar, quince and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum, citrus fruit peel, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, rosemary, oregano, linden, lemon balm and butter.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of medlar, quince and apricot.

9 months in terracotta and ceramic jars, 6 months in bottle.


