  Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Anteprima Tonda 2020, Antonelli San Marco (Italy)

Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Anteprima Tonda 2020

Antonelli San Marco (Italy)

Spoleto (Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Spoleto (Umbria)
Deep golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of medlar, quince and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pear, plum, citrus fruit peel, peach, pineapple, hazelnut, rosemary, oregano, linden, lemon balm and butter.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of medlar, quince and apricot.

9 months in terracotta and ceramic jars, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushrooms and legume soups, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2023


