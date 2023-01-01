Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Blink 2021, Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)  

Blink 2021

Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)

(Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Marches)
Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, pomegranate and apple.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Crustacean and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

September 2023


