Blink 2021
(Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Intense pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, pomegranate and apple.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|September 2023