Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of geranium, violet, strawberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, red orange, plum and black pepper.

Crisp and effervescent attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


