Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, arbutus berry, plum, black pepper and clove.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


