Vernaccia di Serrapetrona Vernaccianera 2021
Vernaccia di Serrapetrona (Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, arbutus berry, plum, black pepper and clove.
Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raspberry.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2023
| --