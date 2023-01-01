Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Vernaccia di Serrapetrona Vernaccianera 2021, Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)

Vernaccia di Serrapetrona Vernaccianera 2021

Terre di Serrapetrona - Tenuta Stefano Graidi (Italy)

Vernaccia di Serrapetrona (Marches)
Vernaccia Nera
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Vernaccia di Serrapetrona (Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, arbutus berry, plum, black pepper and clove.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing astringency, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

September 2023


  DiWineTaste Readers
2019   ✧✧✧     May 2021       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     September 2023       --    

