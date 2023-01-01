Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, oregano and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, oregano and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

Fermented and aged in barrique and cask. Fermented and aged in barrique and cask.

