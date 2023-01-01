|
Nerone di Calabria 2018
(Calabria)
|
Nerello Calabrese (70%), Sangiovese (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, oregano and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Fermented and aged in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2023