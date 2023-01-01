Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Fiano di Avellino Emme 2020, Tenuta Sarno 1860 (Italy)

Fiano di Avellino Emme 2020

Tenuta Sarno 1860 (Italy)

Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
Fiano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum, hazelnut and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Tenuta Sarno 1860's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what region are being produced the best wines of France?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.