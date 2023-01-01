Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum, hazelnut and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


