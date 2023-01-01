Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints if apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, grapefruit, peach, hazelnut, linden, beeswax, rosemary, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

26 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


