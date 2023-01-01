Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, pineapple, peach and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and tangerine.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


