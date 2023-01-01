|
Netta Brut
(Piedmont)
|
Nascetta
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, tangerine, pineapple, peach and plum.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and tangerine.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2023