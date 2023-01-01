Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and nettle followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple and peach. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and nettle followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple and peach.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pera and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pera and pineapple.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

