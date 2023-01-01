|
Colli di Parma Sauvignon Spumante Brut 2022
Colli di Parma (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and nettle followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple and peach.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pera and pineapple.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2023