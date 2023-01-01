|
Colli di Parma Malvasia Frizzante 2022
Colli di Parma (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Malvasia di Candia Aromatica
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, pineapple and acacia honey.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2023