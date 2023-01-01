|
Symposium 2022
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, nettle and grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2023