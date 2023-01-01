Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, nettle and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


