Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Symposium 2022, Carra di Casatico (Italy)  

Symposium 2022

Carra di Casatico (Italy)

(Emilia-Romagna)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Emilia-Romagna)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, apple and pear followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, nettle and grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Carra di Casatico's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What wine do you prefer having as an aperitif?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is the most important media in choosing wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.