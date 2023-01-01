|
Valpolicella Classico 2022
Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Corvinone (65%), Rondinella (30%), Molinara, Oseleta (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of rose, plum and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2023