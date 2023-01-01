|
Valpolicella Classico Superiore Siora 2019
Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Corvinone (65%), Rondinella (30%), Molinara, Oseleta (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
Aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2023