Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pnk, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine and arbutus berry.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

Produced with the Charmat method.


