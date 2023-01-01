|
Torculario Rosa 2022
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Barbera (60%), Bonarda (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pnk, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine and arbutus berry.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2023