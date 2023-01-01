Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, bread crust, banana, pear and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.


