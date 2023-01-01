|
Camerapicta 2021
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Chardonnay (50%), Pinot Nero (50%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, bread crust, banana, pear and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2023