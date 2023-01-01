|
Colli di Parma Malvasia Spumante Extra Dry Acuto 2021
Colli di Parma (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Malvasia di Candia Aromatica
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, pineapple, tangerine, plum and acacia honey.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweet hint.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method and aged on its lees for at least 6 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2023