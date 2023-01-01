Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, pineapple, tangerine, plum and acacia honey.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweet hint.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method and aged on its lees for at least 6 months.


