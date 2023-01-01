|
Fiano di Avellino 2022
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pear, pineapple, plum, melon, linden and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and hazelnut.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fish soups, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2023