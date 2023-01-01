Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Maresco Almaditria 2021, Upal (Italy)

Maresco Almaditria 2021

Upal (Italy)

(Apulia)
Maresco
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Apulia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, mango, pear, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and mango.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2023


