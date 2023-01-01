Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, mango, pear, peach and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and mango.

Aged in steel tanks.


