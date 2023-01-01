|
Maresco Almaditria 2021
(Apulia)
|
Maresco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruits, apple and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, mango, pear, peach and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and mango.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2023