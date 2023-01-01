|
Sturnio Rosato 2022
(Apulia)
|
Negroamaro, Malvasia Nera
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✭
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable and meat appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2023