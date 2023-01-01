Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, peach, grapefruit, medlar, plum, hazelnut, linden and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, peach, grapefruit, medlar, plum, hazelnut, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

