Vesuvio Lacryma Christi Bianco 5 Viti 2022
Vesuvio (Campania)
Caprettone (80%), Falanghina (10%), Greco (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, peach, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, white melon and rosemary.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2023