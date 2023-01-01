Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 22
  Falerno del Massico Bianco Collecastrese 2022, Villa Matilde Avallone (Italy)

Falerno del Massico Bianco Collecastrese 2022

Villa Matilde Avallone (Italy)

Falerno del Massico (Campania)
Falanghina
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Falerno del Massico (Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, pear, pineapple, tangerine and passion fruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

At least 3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2023


