  Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza 2021, Val d'Oca (Italy)

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza 2021

Val d'Oca (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera (85%), Other Grapes (15%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citron, pineapple, apple and hazelnut.

Crisp and effervescente attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.

Produced by refermentation in closed tank.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2023


