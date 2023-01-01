|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza 2021
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (85%), Other Grapes (15%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citron, pineapple, apple and hazelnut.
Crisp and effervescente attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.
Produced by refermentation in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2023