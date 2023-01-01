Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citron, peach, apple and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citron, peach, apple and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors or pear, pineapple and citron. Persistent finish with flavors or pear, pineapple and citron.

Produced by refermentation in closed tank. Produced by refermentation in closed tank.

