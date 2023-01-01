|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Millesimato 2022
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (85%), Other Grapes (15%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and wisteria followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citron, peach, apple and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweet touch, however balanced by alcohol, light body, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors or pear, pineapple and citron.
Produced by refermentation in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2023