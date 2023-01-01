|
Fiano di Avellino Montelapio Tenuta Pietrafusa 2022
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, citron, pear, grapefruit, peach, hazelnut, honey, rosemary, basil and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2023