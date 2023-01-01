|
Vesuvio Lacryma Christi Rosato 5 Viti 2022
Vesuvio (Campania)
|
Piedirosso (90%), Aglianico (10%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dog rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, strawberry and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups, Stewed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2023