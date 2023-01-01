Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dog rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum, strawberry and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


