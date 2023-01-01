|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Uvaggio Storico
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera (85%), Perera, Bianchetta, Verdiso (15%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, kiwi and wisteria followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, pineapple, tangerine and linden.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, pleasing sweet touch.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and tangerine.
Produced by refermentation in closed tank.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs, Vegetable soups
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2023