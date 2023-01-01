Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, pink grapefruit, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, apple and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.


