Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, plum, grapefruit, pineapple, pear, citron, butter, praline, croissant and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

The base wine ferments in cask. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 50 months.


