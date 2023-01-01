|
Vitalonga Rosé 2022
(Umbria)
|
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and pink grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and legumes, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2023