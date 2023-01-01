Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent. Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and pink grapefruit. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, plum and pink grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

