Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, peach, white melon, honey, rosemary and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

8 months in steel tanks.


