Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, flint, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, mango and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, flint, citron, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, mango and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and citron.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

