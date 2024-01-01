Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, bread crust, medlar, citron, pineapple, pear and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, broom, bread crust, medlar, citron, pineapple, pear and hazelnut.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and medlar.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

