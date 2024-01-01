Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, bread crust, grapefruit, honey, hazelnut, flint and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Parte of the Chardonnay ferments and ages in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.


